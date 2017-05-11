Union Home Secretary Kashmir bound, to assess rising tension

He will engage with stakeholders, visit comes in the aftermath of army officer's killing

Union Home Secretary is visiting today to take stock of the situation in the valley.



During the trip, Mehrishi will meet Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discuss with them the prevailing situation in the state.



The home secretary will also hold a meeting with top civil, police and army officers to review the security situation in the state.



Mehrishi's visit comes a day after a young Kashmiri Army officer was killed by militants in Shopian district.



had witnessed violence during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.



The Election Commission had also cancelled the May 25 bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, saying situation there was not feasible for holding election.



There have been protests by students in the valley last month against alleged police excesses. Students, including girls, were seen pelting stones on security personnel in these incidents.

Press Trust of India