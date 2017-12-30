Union minister Giriraj Singh showers praise on Nitish

today hailed Kumar for pursuing politics of development coupled with social reform measures like prohibition and campaign against and child marriage.



Addressing a function at Paura village in the districts Sadar block, where he shared dias with Kumar, Singh made an apparent reference to the JD(U) presidents move of severing ties with the and rejoining the BJP-led NDA, to say "he chose development over populism".



Kumar, who is course of Vikas Samiksha Yatra, review meeting of programmes, laid foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 175 crore.Singh, who is also the member from Nawada, said many people here have remarked that it is after a long time that the CM and I are sharing stage. My reply is that neither he nor we (BJP) had ever given up the politics of development. And development is the glue that has bound us together once again".Kumar in his brief address expressed satisfaction over the progress made in sectors like road and power and reiterated his governments resolve to make available safe drinking water to all.He also urged the people of the state to do their bit in making the governments social reform measures a success.Significantly, Singh, who holds the Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio, has been known to share cold vibes with Kumar even while he was a in the headed by the JD(U) until the alliance between the two parties snapped in 2013.

