United Spirits raises Rs 750 crore via NCDs

major (USL) today said it has raised Rs 750 crore through of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.



The company has alloted 7,500 rated, unlisted, secured and redeemable NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 750 crore, said in a regulatory filing.



The tenure of the debentures is three years and the interest offered is 7.5 per cent per annum, it added.stock closed 1.03 per cent up at Rs 3,671.15 apiece on today.

