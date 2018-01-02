Univ admin introducing pass mark so that seats remain vacant:

The University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) today alleged that the university administration was "playing tricks" by introducing a pass mark at the viva voce stage to ensure that the students' intake was not fulfilled in 2018-19 as well.



JNUTA Ayesha Kidwai, in a statement, said the administration had introduced a pass mark at the viva voce stage -- 40 per cent for the general category, 36 per cent for OBCs and 30 per cent for the SC/ST/PH (Physically Handicapped) categories -- which was not mentioned in the prospectus of the 2018-19 admissions.



"The JNU has circulated a notice dated 22 December 2017, amending the minutes, to state that the AC has approved a pass mark at the viva voce stage. No such decision was taken by the 144th AC of course," Kidwai said.The teachers' body had, in August last year, alleged that the administration had stealthily imposed a pass mark on the viva voce scores for the 2017-18 admissions, which had led to a chunk of seats remaining vacant."Clearly, the is loath to giving up any dirty trick it has in its arsenal to ensure that the intake is not fulfilled in 2018-19 as well," Kidwai said.However, Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra denied the allegations and said these practices were prevalent in the university."The only difference is, earlier, the written test carried a 70-per cent and the viva a 30-per cent weightage. As per the new UGC regulations, there is a 100-per cent weightage for viva voce. The qualifying marks of 40 per cent for general category students, 36 per cent for OBCs and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs remain the same," he said.

