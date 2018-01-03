Unprovoked firing by Pak kills BSF jawan in Jammu: BSF

A BSF deployed along the India- border in Jammu was killed today in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.



R P Hazra was killed after forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and



Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a said.The incident took place around 4.30 pm.The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the region.

