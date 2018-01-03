JUST IN
Unprovoked firing by Pak kills BSF jawan in Jammu: BSF

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A BSF jawan deployed along the India- Pakistan border in Jammu was killed today in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.

Head Constable R P Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.


Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a senior BSF officer said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:20 IST

