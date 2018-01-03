UP cinema halls to show Kumbh logo before screening movies

Cinema halls in will soon display the newly-unveiled logo for Kumbh Mela, right after the national anthem is played, to make youths understand the importance of the religious festival, a said here today.



The new logo shows a group of sadhus taking a holy dip at the Sangam in in the backdrop of temples and a Swastik symbol, (Torusim) told



The decision comes soon after the announced that all official letters will carry the Kumbh logo.The Kumbh Mela, which has lately joined the UNESCO's list of intangible world heritage, is scheduled to be held in January 2019 inOn the new year day, Adityanath directed departments concerned to complete preparations for the 2019 in "well in time" for its smooth conduct."All preparations should be completed well in time and in a concrete manner, so that the event is held successfully. The Magh and 2019 are important from religious and tourism point of view," a statement quoted him as saying.The recently interacted with seers of the Akhada Parishad and the administration while reviewing preparations for Magh andThe has also directed the local administration to display the logo with its tagline 'Sarvsidhiprad Kumbh', meaning Kumbh is the provider of all accomplishments.In a circular last month, the had made it compulsory to carry the logo in all publicity material, including hoardings and advertisements, with immediate effect.The was last held in in 2013 and attended by around 10 crore people.The state expects nearly 12 crore people to visit this time.The UP has also changed the nomenclature of the fair. The Ardh Kumbh is to be known as Kumbh.Orders were also issued to carry only the updated name of the in all correspondence.Nearly Rs 2,500 crore will be devoted for the first Kumbh in in January 2019 under the Adityanath government, over two times more than what had spent on the last Kumbh held there in 2013, official sources said.They said over 200 projects of 16 departments were coming up at break-neck speed, and this time at the Kumbh, it would not just be about a holy dip in the Sangam but also an "enhanced pilgrim experience".It will be ensured that pilgrims have to transverse the least distance on foot as shuttle buses will be used for the first time.A senior UP official said about Rs 950 crore were spent on Kumbh in in 2013. "So it is a two-and-a-half-time jump in budget. Yogi Aditynath is clear - funds will not come in the way of world-class pilgrim facilities," he said.The 'Magh Mela' that started in yesterday is acting like a dress-rehearsal for the 2019 Kumbh.

