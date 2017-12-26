UP: Father arrested for killing his six-month-old baby

A man was arrested here for allegedly killing his six-month-old son by throwing him on the ground, police said today.



The accused, identified as Ramnaresh Nishad, was arrested when he was trying to commit suicide, they said.



During interrogation, Nishad, who confessed to the crime, said he killed his son after he got furious at his wife for stopping him to have more liquor, a saidThe incident took place in Khaptiha village on December 24. The boy died on the spot.The accused was absconding after the crime.

