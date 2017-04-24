UP govt to build Kailash Mansarovar complex next to hajj

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Representative image depicting route of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Photo: PIB India Twitter Handle
The 'Kailash Mansarover Yaatri Bhawan' that was announced by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath may come in Ghaziabad on a 10,000 square yard plot close to the Hajj House.

District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani on Sunday handed over a proposal for constructing the 'bhawan' on 10,000 square yards land is close to the Hajj house at Hindon river bank, to Uttar Pradesh Secretary for charitable works, information and tourism Avneesh Awasthi.



Awasthi also visited the proposed site for along with Kesarwani, Mayor Ashu Verma and other senior officials on Sunday.

Verma said that the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation will provide this land to the state government "free of cost" and state government will construct the Bhawan will be constructed by cultural department within 3 months.

The proposal will be tabled in a meeting for its nod, he said. Verma said the identified plot was uneven but had now been levelled.

Last month in Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that those undertaking the annual Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage will be given Rs 1 lakh by the state government and a 'Kailash Bhavan' will be constructed for them.

