UP: Man lynched by villagers

A man, who barged into a home in a village in Maharajganj Tarai area with three associates, was allegedly lynched here by villagers after they heard screams from the residence, police said today.



Lahari Shipkar (32) was lynched while the other three managed to flee the spot, an said.



According to the police, the incident took place yesterday when four people forcibly entered the house of Ram Fheran. On hearing the family members scream, villagers gathered around the house."While three managed to flee, one of them was caught by the villagers and beaten to death," the said.A case has been registered, and police is investigating details to ascertain what happened, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)