UP polls to see Dimple Yadav come out of family shadow

She is lending strong support to Akhilesh in building an alliance with Congress for the state polls

MP might have stayed in the shadows of her family seniors so far, but political insiders say that she might emerge as a force to reckon with in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



Dimple, second-term MP from Kannauj, is lending strong support to her husband Chief Minister in building an alliance with for the crucial state polls.



Since Akhilesh is mired in family and party affairs, Dimple is being used as an emissary by him to convey the message for formulating a strong alliance, a leader said.



With Dimple taking the role of the main negotiator for her party, appears to be donning the same role for as the two have had atleast one meeting in New Delhi a couple of days ago, he said.



has publicly supported an alliance with the saying that it will help win over 300 seats in the 403 constituencies in the state, whereas his father and party supremo has opposed such a tie-up.



Although posters featuring Dimple and Priyanka came up in Allahabad recently, party functionaries said it was an act of a few individuals.



"It seems that some individuals have worked on their own in this regard (posters)....We will go ahead on any such thing only after a green signal from the party high command," district unit president of Anil Dwivedi said.



The party insiders believe that the coming together of and will be in the interest of both, especially the latter, which has been out of power for 27 years.



Another leader said the alliance will be formally announced as soon as the gives its verdict on the symbol, with some smaller outfits also finding a place in the tie-up.



The Mulayam and camps of the ruling have staked claim over 'cycle' symbol of the party. The Election Commission, which has heard both the sides, has said that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of the Assembly elections will begin on January 17.

