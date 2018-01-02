UP STF nabs wanted criminal from Noida

The Special Task Force (STF) police has nabbed a criminal carrying reward on his arrest from today, officials said.



Wasim alias Rehan, a resident of Bulandshahr, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, a senior said.



A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Wasim's possession when he was held near a school in Sector 58 of Noida, of Police, UPSTF, said.He was involved in multiple cases of robberies and had been hiding at a village in Greater for the last six months, the ASP said.

