UP STF nabs wanted criminal from Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) police has nabbed a criminal carrying reward on his arrest from Noida today, officials said.
Wasim alias Rehan, a resident of Bulandshahr, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, a senior STF official said.
A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Wasim's possession when he was held near a school in Sector 58 of Noida, Assistant Superintendent of Police, UPSTF, Rajeev Narain Mishra said.
He was involved in multiple cases of robberies and had been hiding at a village in Greater Noida for the last six months, the ASP said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
