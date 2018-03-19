JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Mini-ministerial meet in India useful to carry forward WTO mandate: Azevedo
Business Standard

Up to states to 'adopt or adapt' reduced NCERT curriculum: HRD Ministry

HRD Ministry is seeking suggestions on portions of the NCERT curriculum that can be done away to reduce the burden on students

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

education, school, text-books, learning
Representative image

The HRD Ministry has said that it is up to states to "adopt or adapt" to its plan to reduce NCERT curriculum in schools to lessen burden on students.

"Education being a subject in the concurrent list of the Constitution and substantial majority of schools being under the jurisdiction of the state governments, it is for the respective states to either adopt or adapt the model curriculum, syllabi and textbooks developed by the NCERT," Minster of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

The HRD Ministry is seeking suggestions from various stakeholders on the portions of the NCERT curriculum that can be done away with to reduce the burden on students as it felt that the current syllabus was only making them examination driven.

Asserting that the students are currently being reduced to "dictionaries" and "data banks", Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had recently announced that the reduction of syllabus to up to half would be done in the next two to three years and the curriculum would be revamped to include physical education, value education and life skills education.

The suggestions on reduction of curriculum load can be made to the HRD Ministry till April 6 following which development of framework for experiential learning will be carried out through mapping of curricular concepts, life skills and values for holistic development of children.
First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements