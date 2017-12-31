Upcoming Panchayat and ULB polls in J&K on the insistence of

The BJP, which is sharing power with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, today claimed the upcoming and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls were being held in the state due to the insistence of its leadership.



"The polls are being held due to the insistence of leadership which continued to raise the issue of early elections at different forums," state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement here.



He appealed to the people to ignore the boycott called given by separatists and said that total integration with the democratic institutions of was in the best interest of all Kashmiris.The conduct of the elections will be a big challenge for the state authorities and I have full confidence in them that they would surmount all challenges, he said.Welcoming the statement by that the polls from February 15 would be followed by ULB elections, Gupta said these elections would lead to real decentralisation of power.The is committed to the devolution of democratic powers and financial resources to the panchayats and ULBs for realising its promise of holistic development, he said."The sincerity of the BJP-PDP alliance in financial empowerment of the panchayats can be gauged from the fact that separate budgetary allocation for them is being made by the minister, a clear and welcome departure from the past," he said.As far as the ULB elections are concerned, he said these were long overdue.The elections have not been held since 2005 where in (former Chief Ministers) and led coalition governments did not dare to hold polls due to political considerations depriving the state huge amount of funds from the Centre, he said.

