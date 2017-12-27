Uptick in demand lifts crude palm oil futures 0.53%

Crude palm prices were trading up by 0.53 per cent at Rs 563.90 per 10 kg in futures trade today as participants created fresh bets, supported by pick-up in demand at the spot market.



A firming trend in overseas markets also fuelled the uptrend.



In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm for delivery in January rose Rs 3, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 563.90 per 10 kg in business turnover of 292 lots.Similarly, the for delivery in the current month went up by Rs 1.90, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 558 per 10 kg in 52 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by participants on the back of rise in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions drove crude palm prices at futures trade.

