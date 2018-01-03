US accuses Pak of playing double game on fighting terrorism

The US has accused of playing a "double game" on fighting and asked to take decisive action against militants operating from its soil to "earn" the American aid.



The tough message from the US came after an angry tweet from on that had been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit" by in return for its over USD 33 billion aid in the last 15 years.



Soon after the president's tweet, the confirmed that the US had suspended its USD 255 million military aid toto the UN Nikki came out in support of Trump's decision to block aid to and said, "There are clear reasons for this. has played a double game for years.""They (Pakistanis) work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in That game is not acceptable to this administration," told reporters at the in yesterday.The expects far more cooperation from in the fight against terrorism, she said."Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding for as they continue to harbour and support terrorism," said.The Indian-American said the aid issue was connected solely to Pakistan's harbouring of terrorists.State Department Heather Nauert, speaking at her daily conference, described as an "important partner" and said must do more to combat"The expects to take decisive action against the Haqqani Network and other militants who are operating from its soil," said Nauert." is an important partner. We have a lot of issues in that region. knows that, we all know that, and we try to work carefully together on some of those issues. I don't want to say that can do more, but knows what it needs to do," she said.Speaking about the US' decision to withhold USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan, Nauert said the decision was taken in August and would need to "earn" such assistance through sincere action."They need to earn, essentially, the money that we have provided in the past in foreign military assistance, they need to show that they are sincere in their efforts to crack down on terrorists," she said.Nauert said and Jim Mattis, who visited in the last couple of months, had conveyed the same message to the country's leadership.The also defended Trump and asked to do more to combat"We know that can do more to fight and stop and we want them to step up and do that. That seems pretty simple," told reporters inSanders said had failed to fulfil its obligations in the fight against"The outlined a new strategy for and earlier this past year, in August. And at that time, he laid out and said that is not fulfilling its obligations," said Sanders.Trump in August announced his new policy and accused of harbouring terrorists."The is simply following through on a commitment that he made, because this is a who does what he says he's going to do," she said.yesterday expressed "deep disappointment" over Trump's allegations, saying the accusations strike with "great insensitivity" at the "trust" between the two countries.Pakistan's in a tweet challenged Trump's claim that the US has given more than USD 33 billion dollars as aid over the last 15 years, saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US wrong.also summoned the to register its protest after Trump's tweet.

