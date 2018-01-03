US airstrike in Somalia destroys vehicle carrying explosives

The US says it has carried out a drone strike in that killed two extremists and destroyed a vehicle carrying explosives, "preventing it from being used against the people in "



The US Command statement says the airstrike occurred early yesterday about 50 kilometres west of the capital.



It says no civilians were killed.is frequently targeted by the al-Qaida-linked The extremist group was blamed for the October truck bombing that killed 512 people in the capital.The US carried out more than 30 drone strikes last year against and fighters linked to the Islamic State group after the approved expanded operations in the Horn of nation.This is the first drone strike this year in

