US, China discuss measures to counter North Korea threat

The and have agreed on a constructive bilateral relationship to address the threat posed by due to its repeated ballistic missile tests despite a UN ban.



Secretary of State on Tuesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart over phone and discussed the the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship, State Department Acting Spokesman said.



"The two sides agreed on the need to address the threat that poses to regional stability," he said in a readout of the phone call.



The two leaders also discussed economics, trade, and potential cooperation on counter terrorism, law enforcement and transnational crime, Toner said.



The development comes after and Japan urged to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and cautioned Pyongyang not to take any further "provocative actions".



The ban is in line with UN Security Council sanctions imposed in November 2016 in response to North Korea's fifth nuclear test in August last year.

