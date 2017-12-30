US considering withholding USD 255 mn aid to Pak: NYT

The is strongly considering to withhold USD 255 million in aid to Pakistan, reflecting dissatisfaction with Islamabad's inaction against terror networks, a media report said.



The Trump administration's internal debate over whether to deny the money is a test of whether Trump will deliver on his threat to punish for failing to cooperate on counterterrorism operations, reported.



It said the relations between the US and Pakistan, long vital for both, have chilled steadily since the declared that "gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror."The US, which has provided more than USD 33 billion in aid since 2002, said in August that it was withholding the USD 255 million until did more to crackdown on terrorist groups." officials this month to decide what to do about the money, and American officials said a final decision could be made in the coming weeks," the daily said.report comes days after US Vice said in that the Trump administration has put on notice.Pakistan, according to the daily, has refused to give the US access to one of the abductors of the Canadian-American family who were freed early this year, the latest disagreement in the increasingly dysfunctional relationship between the countries."Now, the is strongly considering whether to withhold USD 255 million in aid that it had delayed sending to Islamabad, according to American officials, as a show of dissatisfaction with Pakistans broader intransigence toward confronting the that operate there, report said.on Thursday warned the US against the possibility of taking unilateral action against armed groups on its soil, in its strongest response yet to tensions between the two allies.military rejected the notion that is not doing enough to fight armed groups.He said would continue to fight armed groups in the region in Pakistan's self-interest, rather than at the behest of other countries.

