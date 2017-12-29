US diplomat meets Venezuela FM over detained American

The top at the United States' embassy in briefly with that country's today to "press" for the release of an American man detained since June 2016, the mission said in a statement.



Charge d'affaires had a "frank" discussion with for 20 minutes, in which he asked for Joshua Holt, a 25-year-old Mormon missionary from the US state of Utah, to be freed, the statement said without giving further details.



Holt was arrested by officers on June 30, 2016 at his home on the outskirts ofHe is being held in the headquarters of the intelligence agency under accusations of possessing weapons, being a and plotting againstHis family, which rejects the charges, says Holt's health has deteriorated in captivity.His detention is one of several thorny issues festering between the andRelations between the two nations have long been fraught and have worsened as US Donald Trump's government has ratcheted up sanctions on Maduro, whose tightening grip on power has seen him criticised as a "dictator."and the US have not had in the other country since 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)