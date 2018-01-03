US envoy calls for emergency UN session on Iran

Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, called on the international community to speak out on the unfolding protests in Iran, saying the US would seek emergency UN talks on the situation.



"The people of are crying out for freedom," Haley said at a conference. "All freedom-loving people must stand with their cause."



She said the would be seeking emergency sessions of the and the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Commission in the coming days.Haley rejected as "complete nonsense" charges by Iran's supreme Ayatollah that the five-day-old protests were being fomented by the country's "enemies.""The freedoms that are enshrined in the charter are under attack in Dozens have already been killed. Hundreds have been arrested," she said."If the Iranian dictatorship's history is any guide, we can expect more outrageous abuses in the days to come," she said.

