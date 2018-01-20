US express concern over shutdown of radio station in Pak

The US has expressed concern over Islamabad's decision to shut down the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Pashto-language station for airing content "against the interest of Pakistan". "We have seen these reports and have expressed our concerns to the government of We are closely monitoring the situation," a State Department told "The US around the An active and independent press is a cornerstone of democratic governance," the said. was established in 2010 by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is funded by the to provide an alternative to extremist propaganda in the tribal regions along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, reaching audiences that are otherwise subject to the "mullah" radio of extremists and the recruitment efforts of other militant groups. A day earlier, had asked to close down the radio after (ISI) alleged that its programmes are "against the interest of Pakistan" and "in line with (a) hostile intelligence agencys agenda." The allegations have been refuted by REF/ " serves no intelligence agency or government, said RFE/ "Our reporters are Pakistani citizens who are dedicated to their country and live and raise families in the villages in which they report.

We demand that their safety be ensured, and that they be permitted to resume their work without fear or delay," Kent said. New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement called on Pakistani authorities to immediately reverse the order issued to close the bureau of "The order to close Radio Mashaal's office in is a draconian move by Pakistani authorities and a direct threat to press freedom in the country," Steven Butler, CPJs Asia Program Coordinator, said from " is an important source of information in and should be allowed to continue operating in the country without further harassment from the government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)