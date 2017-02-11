US is committed to Japan's security: Donald Trump to Shinzo Abe

-
The US is committed to Japan's security and strengthening the key alliance with it, US President Donald Trump said today as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House amid tensions in ties over the Republican leader's stance over security and trade.
"We're committed to the security of Japan," Trump told a joint news conference after White House talks with the visiting Japanese leader.
"The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep," Trump said. "This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer."
Trump said their trade relations should benefit both nations.
"On the economy, we will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair, and reciprocal," Trump said. Abe said Tokyo and Washington should take on a "leadership" role in creating a fair market "based on rules."
Trump described his telephone talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were "very warm," while he reassured Japan that improved US-Chinese ties were not a threat to Tokyo.
"We had a very, very good talk last night, and discussed a lot of subjects. It was a long talk," Trump said.
Trump said he and Xi were "in the process of getting along very well, and I think it will be very much of a benefit to Japan."
Earlier, Trump greeted his guest at the door of the West Wing, a job that used to be done by a protocol officer. Trump extended the same courtesy to his first foreign visitor, British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Abe is expected to discuss plans for Japanese investment in US infrastructure projects - a favourite topic of the US president - and his nation's commitment to increased defence spending, according to US and Japanese officials.
Trump, who during his presidential campaign had criticised Japan over trade and mutual defence, has set aside two days for chats with Abe.
After an extended handshake with Abe in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump complimented his future golf partner by saying, "Strong hands."
After an Oval Office meeting, a working lunch and a news conference at the White House, Abe and Trump will travel on Air Force One to the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The two leaders are scheduled to play a round of golf tomorrow.
The meeting takes place less than a month after Trump formally announced he would not pursue ratification of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal in which Japan would have been a key player.
Abe is expected to begin talks about revising bilateral trade agreements between the United States and Japan, and to commit to Japanese investments in the US economy.
In his presidential campaign, Trump had complained about what he-called "one-sided" deals in which the United States supplies troops and general defence assistance to allies, but bear a disproportionate share of the costs.
