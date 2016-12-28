US presidential candidates spent $2.17 bn: Study

Though Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes, the final race was won by Trump

US presidential aspirants and groups supporting them spent a whopping USD 2.17 billion during the intense election campaign, according to a new study.



The project was conducted by the Center for Public Integrity and analysing figures compiled by the Federal Election Commission, tax authorities and other reports.



According to the report, President-elect and groups supporting the Republican spent USD 409 million while his Democratic rival spent a little more than half of the USD 759 million.



Among the other White House hopefuls in the campaign, those who spent the most were Senator Bernie Sanders, who splurged USD 232 million vying with Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Senator Ted Cruz, who spent USD 161 million trying to obtain the Republican nomination.



Behind them come two more Republicans: former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, spending USD 154 million, and Senator Marco Rubio, spending USD 111 million.



Sanders was the only aspirant who did not receive financing from political action committees, or PACs, while Clinton received USD 205 million from such groups.



Trump received USD 89.4 million, Cruz USD 69.3 million, Bush USD 122 million and Rubio USD 76.5 million from the PACs.

Press Trust of India