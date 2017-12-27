US sanctions two N Koreans over missile program: statement

The today sanctioned two senior North Korean officials over the country's program, the Treasury Department said.



"Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea's ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate (North Korea) and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula," it said in a statement.



The two officials were listed last Friday in a new United Nations Security Council resolution sanctioning North Korea, Treasury said." reportedly is a key figure in North Korea's development, including efforts to switch from liquid to solid fuel, and Ri Pyong Chol is reported to be a key involved in North Korea's intercontinental development," Treasury said.Tensions between the and have escalated this year, and Pyongyang's test of an intercontinental (ICBM) on November 28 marked an advance in its drive to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike.

