100 dead in Pakistan Sufi shrine bombing: Pak Police
US secretary of state Rex Tillerson says Russia must honour Ukraine deal

Annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 by Russia escalated into a war, with thousands killed

AP/PTI  |  Bonn 

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that Russia must abide by a 2015 deal aimed at ending fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists as the Trump administration searches for ways to work cooperatively with Moscow.

The former Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer (CEO) spoke after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time, in the highest-level face-to-face contact between representatives from the two countries since Trump took office on January 20.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and Russian-speaking separatists in Ukraine's began protests that escalated into a war, with thousands killed. A deal two years ago known as the Minsk agreement was intended to end the conflict, but skirmishes have continued.

"As we search for new common ground, we expect Russia to honour its commitments to the Minsk agreements and work to de-escalate the violence in the Ukraine," Tillerson said after talks with Lavrov.

Also today, US General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was set to meet with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. It was to be first meeting between the two countries' senior members of the military since Trump was sworn in.

Tillerson has taken a low-key and reserved approach in his first two weeks on the job and declined the opportunity to speak with reporters travelling with him aboard his plane to Germany.

He did not respond to reporters' questions at his first three meetings in Bonn and, until Thursday, had yet to comment publicly on developments with Russia, its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election or its actions in Syria and Ukraine.

"As I made clear in my Senate confirmation hearing, the United States will consider working with Russia where we can find areas of practical cooperation that will benefit the American people," Tillerson said following the Lavrov meeting.

"Where we do not see eye to eye, the United States will stand up for the interests and values of America and her allies."

The meeting, on the sidelines of a larger foreign ministers conference in Germany, came amid turmoil inside the Trump administration over Russia and the ouster of national security advisor Michael Flynn over misleading White House officials on his contacts with Moscow.

Asked whether the chaos in Washington was a concern to Russia, Lavrov replied: "You should know we do not interfere in the domestic matters of other countries."

In his opening remarks, Lavrov said he and Tillerson had "plenty of issues to discuss" and that they would "discuss and establish the parameters of our future work."

Trump chose Tillerson for the job in part because of his business experience and relationship with Russia while he was at Exxon.

