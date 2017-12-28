US, South Korea to hold trade talks next week

US and South Korean delegates will meet in on January 5 for talks on possible amendments to their agreement, officials announced today.



The initiated talks to renegotiate the United States- (KORUS) agreement in July, arguing the 2012 deal was lopsided because American's bilateral trade deficit had ballooned under it.



It will be the third such session after previous meetings in in August and in October.According to the office of Trade Robert Lighthizer, the US exported less to in 2016 ($42.3 billion) than it did before the agreement was signed in 2011 ($43.5 billion), a decline of 2.7 percent.Over the same period, South Korean in the United States rose by nearly $20 billion, meaning the US trade deficit in goods rose from $13.2 billion to $27.6 billion.The US deficit in the autos sector alone now stands at $24 billion, an increase of 77 percent since 2011, a statement from Lighthizer's office added.Since assuming office a year ago, US Donald Trump has railed against deals, describing them as bad for US jobs.One of his first moves was to pull US support for the (TPP) trade deal, an American-led initiative with 11 countries that deliberately excluded Washington's big regional rival China.His administration is currently involved in bumpy negotiations over the North American Agreement (NAFTA) with neighboring and Mexico, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap altogether.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)