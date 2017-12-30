US 'strongly condemns' Iran protest arrests

The said today it "strongly condemns" the arrest of protesters in Iran, where dozens were detained during demonstrations against high prices and unemployment.



The State Department is monitoring the protests, and urged "all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption," said in a statement.



"Iran's leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief are violence, bloodshed, and chaos," she said."As has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people."Hundreds took to the streets of and other cities on Thursday, and an Iranian said that 52 were arrested inThe of Mashhad's revolutionary court, Hossein Heidari, said people were arrested for chanting "harsh slogans," the Fars agency reported.Protests spread to the capital and yesterday, although numbers reportedly remained small, in contrast with the "Green Movement" opposition protests in the aftermath of the 2009 election.

