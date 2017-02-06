Microsoft, Apple, Google file legal action against Trump's travel ban

Silicon Valley majors have moved Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against the immigration ban

Silicon Valley's top firms, including Microsoft, and Google, are among 97 technology giants that have filed a motion in a US against President Donald Trump's controversial order calling it "violation" of the laws and the Constitution.



The ban represents "a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the US, and is inflicting substantial harm on US companies," says the document filed yesterday, which was also backed by Twitter, Netflix and Uber.



The motion was filed with the Ninth Circuit of Appeals, which yesterday denied the US government's emergency request to resume Trump's travel ban, CNNmoney reported.



Other that have filed included other top tech firms including Facebook, eBay and Intel, as well as non-tech such as Levi Strauss and Chobani.



It's the latest move by the tech industry to oppose Trump's controversial order, which has run into hurdles in the US system.



The temporary which affects seven Muslim-majority countries that include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been a highly controversial move by the new Republican President causing widespread protests around the world.



The appeals has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the makes its final decision after a federal judge halted the programme on Friday.



The lawsuit in question was filed by the attorneys general of Washington state and Minnesota. The motion from the 97 seeks permission to file what is known as an amicus brief in the case.



Tech have been at the vanguard of businesses opposing the ban. Their motion filed yesterday emphasises the important role of in the US economy.



"Immigrants make many of the Nation's greatest discoveries, and create some of the country's most innovative and iconic companies," it says.



"The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the system of the US for more than fifty years. The Order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result," the brief stated.



The legal briefing argues that and economic growth are "intimately tied," and that the order would damage the US's ability to attract the world's talent.



It is not the first legal move by tech firms over Trump's ban. and filed motions last week in the Washington attorney general's lawsuit. They argued the order will hurt their employees and their businesses.



An estimated 37 per cent of the workforce in is foreign born, according to a report by the think tank Joint Venture.

