US thought India will capture PoK after Bangladesh war: CIA

CIA report says it was clear that US govt was readying a strategy if India would have attacked Pak

The US had thought that the then Indian Prime Minister might order an attack on West to capture Pakistan-Occupied- Kashmir after India's operation to create got over, recently declassified documents say.



According to reports and minutes of high-level meetings in on Indo-Pak tensions, it was clear that the US was readying a strategy should smash military power of West Pakistan.



US President Richard Nixon's National Security Adviser Henry A Kissinger discussed various possibilities due to deteriorating Indo-Pak ties in the wake of India's military offensive in East Pakistan.



However, some top security officials in felt the possibility of launching a strike on West was remote.



At one of the meetings of Washington's Special Action Group, the then Director Richard Holmes said, "It is reported that prior to terminating the present hostilities, Mrs Gandhi intends to attempt to eliminate Pakistan's armour and air force capabilities," as per papers which are part of nearly 12 million documents declassified last week.



According to the documents, though Nixon had "warned to cut off economic aid in case of war in East Pakistan, the US administration was clueless on how to implement it.



"Both the President and the Secretary of State have warned the Indians that we will 'cut off' economic aid in case of war. But do we know what that means? No one has looked at the consequences or examined the means of implementing a cut off," Kissinger had told a meeting of top defence and officials on August 17, 1971.



The then National Security Adviser Kissinger was also unhappy over the not having enough intelligence inputs on what the Chinese, Indians and the Pakistanis were up to.



According to minutes of the meeting, the Kissinger was willing to take help of China and the Soviets to ease tension in the region.

