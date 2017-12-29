US vows to 'work closely' with Afghanistan after terror attack

The US today condemned a "barbaric" attack on a Shiite cultural centre in that killed 41 people and vowed to "work closely" with the to hunt down the terrorists.



said in a statement that the "enemies" of will not succeed in their attempts to destroy the country and divide the people, who are resilient and committed to establishing peace and stability.



"The US strongly condemns today's barbaric attack at a cultural and social centre in Kabul, Afghanistan, and offers its deepest condolences to the victims and their families," she said.She said, "The US stands firmly with the and people of and will work closely with the National Unity to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.The also condemned "the heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack and underlined the need to bring "perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice."The UNSC urged all states to cooperate actively with the and all other relevant authorities in this regard.Expressing solidarity with the people and the of Afghanistan, UN said the world body firmly believes that a peace process is the only path to ensure Afghanistans stability.An Islamic State suicide bomber struck a Shiite cultural center in yesterday, killing at least 41 people and underscoring the extremist group's growing reach in

