US warns nationals in India to maintain high vigilance level

US Embassy warns of an increased threat to places in India frequented by Westerners

The US today warned its nationals in India of an "increased threat" at places frequented by Westerners, such as religious sites, markets, and festival venues and asked them to maintain a high level of vigilance.



In a security advisory, the US Embassy said, "As we head into holiday season, please be reminded that recent Indian media reports indicate ISIL's desire to attack targets in India."



"The US Embassy warns of an increased threat to places in India frequented by Westerners, such as religious sites, markets, and festival venues. All US citizens are reminded to maintain a high level of and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," it said.

Press Trust of India