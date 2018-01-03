US willing to end all aid to Pakistan: Haley

is ready to stop all aid to as the country continues to harbour terrorists, to the UN has said.



Haley's comment came a day after Trump accused of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.



Speaking to reporters at a conference at the UN headquarters in New York, alleged of playing "double-game" with the US for years."The is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding for as they continue to harbour and support terrorism," said" has played a double game for years. They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in That game is not acceptable to this administration," she said.The US has also announced that it is withholding its USD 255 million military aid to"The decision to block aid is connected to Pakistan's harbouring of terrorists," the top American said.has expressed "deep disappointment" over the allegations, saying the accusations strike with "great insensitivity" at the "trust" between the two countries.Pakistan's in a tweet challenged Trump's claim that the US has given more than USD 33 billion dollars as aid over the last 15 years, saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US wrong.

