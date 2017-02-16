USFDA accepts Mylan's application for proposed biosimilar

It has got acceptance of regulatory filings in Europe, Australia and Canada

It has got acceptance of regulatory filings in Europe, Australia and Canada

The Bengaluru-based and its partner Inc on Thursday said US drug regulator has accepted Mylan's biologics licence application (BLA) for a proposed biosimilar of branded trastuzumab for treatment of certain breast and gastric cancers.



The US Food and Drug Administration has set October 9, 2017, for MYL-1401O, which has the potential to be the first submission of a proposed biosimilar trastuzumab in the US, said a statement.



President Rajiv Malik said: "We are proud of the FDA acceptance of our BLA for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim. This is the second BLA accepted for review by FDA as part of the and partnership within the past two months."



It has got acceptance of regulatory filings for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim in Europe, and



"Once approved, proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim will complement Mylan's broad oncology portfolio focused on expanding access to more affordable treatments for multiple types of cancer," he added.



CEO and Joint MD Arun Chandavarkar said: "Once approved, our proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim will provide a high-quality alternative to branded pegfilgrastim for patients during cytotoxic chemotherapy."



He added that it will expand their oncology portfolio.

Press Trust of India