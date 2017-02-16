USFDA accepts Mylan's application for proposed biosimilar

-
-
The Bengaluru-based Biocon and its partner Mylan Inc on Thursday said US drug regulator USFDA has accepted Mylan's biologics licence application (BLA) for a proposed biosimilar of branded trastuzumab for treatment of certain breast and gastric cancers.
The US Food and Drug Administration has set October 9, 2017, for MYL-1401O, which has the potential to be the first submission of a proposed biosimilar trastuzumab in the US, said a statement.
Mylan President Rajiv Malik said: "We are proud of the FDA acceptance of our BLA for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim. This is the second BLA accepted for review by FDA as part of the Mylan and Biocon partnership within the past two months."
It has got acceptance of regulatory filings for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim in Europe, Australia and Canada.
"Once approved, proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim will complement Mylan's broad oncology portfolio focused on expanding access to more affordable treatments for multiple types of cancer," he added.
Biocon CEO and Joint MD Arun Chandavarkar said: "Once approved, our proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim will provide a high-quality alternative to branded pegfilgrastim for cancer patients during cytotoxic chemotherapy."
He added that it will expand their oncology portfolio.
