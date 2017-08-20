Utkal derailment: Action taken against secretary-rank official, 7 others

-
Cracking the whip over Utkal derailment, the Railways tonight sent on leave its three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board official, suspended four officers and transferred one.
Member (Engineering) in the Railway Board, Northern Railway General Manager and Divisional Regional Manager (Delhi) have been sent on leave in the wake of the derailment in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the Railways said.
The Railways also suspended four of its officials -- Senior Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer, a Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), responsible for track maintenance and a Junior Engineer.
Chief Track Engineer, Northern Railway, was transferred as part of the action by the Railways.
The derailment in Khatauli last evening resulted in death of 22 people and injuries to over 150 others, 26 of whom are in critical condition.
