Vaikunta Ekadasi festival celebrated with religious fervour

Thousands of devotees today thronged the famous in nearby on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival which was celebrated with religious fervour.



Adorned with glittering pearls and diamonds, the 'utsava' idol of Namperumal was brought out of the 'sanctum sanctorum' and later taken through the Paramapada Vaasal, the celestial gateway to heaven, at around 5 a.m.



Devotees from various parts of the country, including from neighbouring and Andhra Pradesh, thronged the temple, considered as the foremost among the 108 sacred Vaishnavite shrines on the occasion and offered worship.About 3,000 police personnel were deployed for security and regulation of traffic in this temple town.Large number of devotees thronged in Kumbakonam on the occasion.The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was conducted in Vaishnavite temples across the state.

