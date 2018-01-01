Vas Infra matter: Sebi slaps Rs 1.02 cr penalty on 11 entities

Markets regulator has imposed a total penalty of Rs 1.02 crore on 11 present and former promoters of for failing to make public announcement upon of of the firm.



The 11 current and erstwhile promoters are Jayesh V Valia (HUF), Raj J Valia, Madhav J Valia, Jayesh V Valia, Sangeeta J Valia, Vinodrai V Valia, Yashraj Containeurs, Precision Containeurs, Vasparr Shelter, and Pushpanjali Drums.



In an order, noted that the promoters were holding 67,31,154 constituting 53.85 per cent of the share capital of Ltd (VIL) as on March 31, 2011. The company had allotted 25 lakh share warrants (detachable) on April 30, 2010 to six promoters and certain other non- investors.Subsequently on April 6, 2011, the six promoters acquired 6.25 lakh or 2.19 per cent equity of VIL upon conversion of their portion of warrants which resulted in increase in the shareholding of the entire group in the company from 53.85 per cent to 56.04 per cent.As the collective shareholding of the entire group increased to 56.04 per cent and thereby exceeded the limit of 55 per cent as prescribed under the SAST (Substantial of and Takeovers) Regulations, the 11 promoters were required to make public announcement to acquire within 4 working days from the date ofThe promoters have failed to make public announcement as mandated by SAST Regulations, thereby violating it and hence, are liable for penalty, the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) said in the order dated December 29.As the shareholding of the promoters crossed the threshold limit of 54 per cent, they were required to make a disclosure of the to VIL and the stock exchanges, where of the firm are listed, within two working days from the date ofSince the was of more than 2 per cent of the share capital of VIL, it required a disclosure within 2 days of transaction from the promoters to VIL as well the stock exchanges.However, no disclosures were made by the promoters, as per the order.While has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the promoters for failing to make public announcement, it has levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on them for disclosure lapses.

