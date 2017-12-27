Veteran sports administrator Ashok Mattoo no more

administrator Mattoo, who headed the national and federations at different times, passed away today after



He was 75 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.



"Mr Mattoo was unwell for the past 5-6 months. There was nothing in particular but he had been suffering from a lot of age-related ailments because of which he had to be hospitalised as well," Mattoo's close friend and colleague at the now-defunct Indian Amateur Federation (IABF), Ashok Gangopadhyay, told"He passed away this morning around 8.30," he added.Highly respected in the Indian fraternity, Mattoo served as IABF for 16 years, the first stint being 1980 to 1989. He came back to take charge in 1993 and served till 2001 before being replaced by"It is a huge loss for Indian Mr Mattoo was not just a but also a wonderful human being. He will be missed," said current chief coach S R Singh.Mattoo also served as the of India, when it came into existence in 2009. He resigned in 2010 following the body's pay dispute with the players, which was resolved after intervention from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).Mattoo was also the of the at that time and served in the same position in Organising Committee.Admired as a man of integrity by his administrative colleagues as well as athletes, Mattoo resigned from the CWG Organising Committee in 2010 when the allegations of corruption first came out.However, he was brought back into the position within months when his replacement had to step down after charges of impropriety came up against him.Mattoo was also India's chef-de-mission at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and"He was a administrator who was known for his integrity. The entire sporting fraternity will miss him. On behalf of the family, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family," said.

