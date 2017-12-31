JUST IN
Vice President to inaugurate Vijayawada Book Festival

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 11-day Vijayawada Book Festival in Vijayawada city tomorrow.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also attend the event.


This is the 29th edition of Vijayawada Book Festival, which is celebrated with the advent of New Year.

It is said to be the second largest such event in the country after Kolkata Book Fair.

The Festival, being organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society in association with NTR Trust, will have over 200 stalls this year.

The Department of Language and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh is also supporting the event.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 18:00 IST

