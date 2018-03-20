Videocon exits insurance biz; sells stake to DP Jindal Grp, Enam Securities

Industries today said it has sold its entire stake in business joint venture with US-based Group to Group and Enam Securities.

held 51.32 per cent stake in Liberty General Company Ltd.

In a regulatory filing, said it sold 26 per cent of its stake to Group's Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and remaining 25.32 per cent stake to Enam Securities Pvt Ltd.

"All the necessary regulatory approvals for the said sale were already received," it said without giving the deal value.

Post the sale, ceases to be the Indian promoter of Liberty Videocon, and accordingly, the name of Liberty will change to 'Liberty General Company Limited', it added.