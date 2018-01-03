Villagers oppose elephant rejuvenation camp

Farmers in 23 villages today staged a demonstration near here opposing the rejuvenation camp for elephants at



The 48-day camp is beginning on the banks of the Bhavani river at Thekkapatti tomorrow.



The protesters staged the protest at Karamadai, 20 km from the camp venue.Officials said 33 elephants from various mutts and temples in the state are expected to participate.The farmers claimed that due to the presence of the jumbos in the camp, wild elephants from nearby jungles stray into their lands and destroy the crops, police said.The agitating farmers appealed to the either to shift the venue of the camp or conduct it in respective temples, police added.

