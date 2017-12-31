Vineet Chowdhary appointed chief secy to Himachal govt

Vineet Chowdhary, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Himachal cadre, was today appointed to the Himachal



Chowdhary replaced Vidya Charan Pharka, who was appointed on June 1, 2016, superseding six senior IAS officers, including Chowdhary who had proceeded on leave under protest.



He had filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal and following directions of the tribunal, he was appointed to the stateThe had made super session of senior officers a major issue and promised to undo the "injustice" done to senior officers.Pharka had superseded Deepak Shanan, Mittal, Vineet Chowdhary, Upma Chowdhary, Sihag and A R Sihag. Shanan has since retired while others are on central deputation as or equivalent posts.Pharka, a 1983 batch officer, has now been posted as toThe BJP-led state also appointed senior advocate as to the

