Virendra Dixit ashram: CBI registers 3 cases

The today registered three cases in connection with the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women, and at an ashram run by self-styled godman Virendra in here.



Acting on the orders of the High Court, the agency has also formed a three-member special investigation team headed by a to probe these matters.



According to the procedure, the has taken over probe into the three FIRs registered by Police at Vijay Vihar police station in by re-registering them, officials said.The two cases are against Dixit for alleged and criminal intimidation, while one case is against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing the work of a high court- appointed committee which went to the ashram on December 19, 2017.The High had on December 20 directed the to investigate the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram where they were kept in "animal-like" conditions behind in a "fortress" surrounded by barbed wire.Taking note of the "seriousness and the sensitivity of the matter", a bench of Acting and Justice C had asked the director to forthwith constitute a special investigation team (SIT) which will take charge of all the records and documents pertaining to the matter.The had asked the to investigate the FIRs lodged in against the Rohini-based ashram and its Dixit and the daily diary entries relating to complaints of missing girls, commission of sexual offences and even a case of suicide there.

