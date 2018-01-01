Vivimed Labs gets additional $7.5 mn funding from OrbiMed Asia

Drug firm today said it has received additional investment of USD 7.5 million (over Rs 47 crore) from firm OrbiMed in its subsidiary (Mascarene).



The company had earlier received USD 42.5 million from OrbiMed in September 2017, said in a filing.



The is the holding entity of the company's (API) business, it added.This additional follow on investment by OrbiMed reiterates the confidence of the investor in the Vivimed business model in the health care industry, MD Santosh Varalwar said."The additional funds will fuel its growth opportunities overall," he added.of were today trading at Rs 106.45 per scrip on BSE, up 2.41 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)