Voda to offer unlimited call post-paid plans starting Rs 499

Telecom operator today said it will offer unlimited calls even on roaming, carry forward of unused data, device insurance, movie apps and various other benefits under new post-paid plans starting at Rs 499 per month.



"The new postpaid plans under RED Traveler come with free national roaming and the guarantee that a consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India," said in a statement.



had 20.7 crore mobile subscribers as of September.Under the new plans, customers will be able to carry forward up to 200 GB of their unused to the next billing cycle.Besides, all RED plans will offer mobile device protection, 100 SMS, access magazine app Magzter and Play for movies and live television.The plans priced at Rs 999 or above will offer Netflix subscription and all plans from Rs 1,299 monthly rental will offer limited minutes of ISD calling to US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.The new plans will not be available for consumers in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as of now, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)