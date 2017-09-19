Vodafone, Lava tie up for cashback offer on purchase of feature phone

Handset maker Lava on Tuesday said it has entered into a tie-up with India to offer cash back up to Rs 900 to its customers on purchase of feature phone.



Customers will have to recharge their phones with Rs 100 or more with in a month, which will allow the customers to get a cash back of Rs 50. Customers will be entitled to avail the benefits of the offer for the next 18 months, the company said in a statement.



The offer, valid till October 31, 2017 is available for both new and existing customers.The tie-up comes at a time when Jio launched its 4G feature phone on deposit of Rs 1,500 and offers a buyback of the full amount after three years.

