Vodafone to launch VoLTE service in January

Telecom operator today said it will roll out voice over (VoLTE) service from January.



"The introduction of Voice over (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic enhancing our Data Strong Network," Sunil Sood, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India, said in a statement.



In the first phase, VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and and will be extended across the country in a short time.Ambani-controlled Jio was the first firm to start VoLTE service which facilitate phone calls using started rolling out VoLTE in the second half of 2017. has also announced that it will start VoLTE service in 2018.The cost of providing voice calls in VoLTE is estimated to be far cheaper than using traditional networks like 2G or" customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting VoLTE and a SIM," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)