Volvo launches new XC60 at Rs 55.9 lakh, eyes selling 2000 units this year

Swedish Cars today launched the new version of its priced at Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom all India).



The company plans to sell 2,000 units this year, a growth of 25 per cent over the last year.



"We are confident that the all new XC60 with its segment defining features, modern Scandinavian design and luxury will prove to be an attractive proposition for customers," Auto Managing Director told reporters here.The XC60 is not only one of the company's largest selling models globally but has been received well in too, he added.The model accounts for almost a third of company's sales in India, Frump said. It is imported as fully built unit.The new XC60 comes with various advanced safety including technology to detect pedestrians and cyclists and steer assist.Other include air suspension, four zone climate control, front seat ventilation and massage feature.The company is in the process of doubling its dealership network over the next two years.It has 19 dealerships across the country.

