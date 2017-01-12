Walmart India appoints Fortuna PR as communications advisor

Walmart India owns and operates 21 best price modern wholesale stores in 9 States across India

US-based retail giant Stores' Indian arm has appointed Fortuna Public Relations as its communications advisor.



India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stores Inc, the world's leading retailer, and owns and operates 21 best price modern wholesale stores in 9 States across India and has integrated omnichannel in all stores.



Confirming the appointment, Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice- President and Head of Corporate Affairs, India, said, "We have appointed as our new communications advisor. We look forward to an engaging and rewarding relationship to achieve India's communication objectives."



Fortuna Public Relations' Managing Partner Harsh Wardhan said his firm would seek to add value to India's communications strategy through "insightful content and sustained engagements" in the retail giant's growth journey in the country.



Fortuna is a Delhi-based communications specialist and a full-circle public relations agency with a team of more than 60 professionals. It has got more than 40 clients across financial, manufacturing, IT, infrastructure and agriculture sectors with offices across the country.

Press Trust of India