Wanted 'criminal' killed in shootout with police

An alleged wanted criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty on his head was killed today in a near town here, police said.



The incident took place in the early hours when Sonu opened fire on a police party at when they tried to apprehend him, they said, adding that policemen retaliated and he was killed.



SSP Muniraj G said Sonu hailed from Jawan town of neighbouring Aligarh district and he had 27 cases of dacoity registered against him.Since last week, a number of dacoities took place in villages neighbouring circle, following which the police intensified its vigil, he said.Meanwhile, of Raghwendra Kumar was shunted out in view of worsening and order situation.He was attached to a police office here, police said, adding that of station has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)