Wanted JeM terrorist Noor Mohammad Tantray killed in encounter

In a major blow to the Jaish-e- Mohammad, Noor Mohammad Tantray, considered the brain behind the terror outfit's revival in the Valley, was killed in an encounter at Samboora area in South Kashmir's district, police said today.



The body of 47-year-old Tantray was recovered this morning after an encounter broke out in during the night. He was wanted in various terror incidents earlier this year, including a suicide attack at the at airport.



Terming his killing as a "significant breakthrough", the police said that a crack team of the Police, acting on a specific input, cordoned off a cluster of houses at Samboora which resulted in a fierce gun battle leading to the elimination of the top JeMTantray was a convict in a case registered in 2003 in and was serving his sentence at Central Jail, Srinagar, until he was out on parole in 2015.Consequently, he remained in Tral at South and became a of the JeM in the region, they said.In July 2017, after the Aripal encounter in which three JeM terrorists were killed, Tantray went underground and soon became the key man of the terror outfit in coordinating and organising attacks at different places.He was termed by the police as the "chief architect" of the attack near airport this year besides being wanted in a number terror offences in South and CentralHailing from Tral area of south Kashmir, Tantray's death is being seen as a blow to the terror group as he was the key man in reviving the JeM in south and central

